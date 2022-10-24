Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Angelina Jolie at Spelhouse homecoming? Was not on my bingo card…BUT in fact, it makes a lot of sense. The actress’s daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is a Spelman College student. Spelhouse Homecoming was full of surprises, with 21 Savage bringing out Drake. Sorry Mr.Big 4L, but Big Angelina Jolie pulling up to homecoming might’ve taken the cake.

That’s right…Angelina Jolie was really outside. Mother-daughter time is essential as well! Now enough of the lovely dovey ish, check out some of the reactions below!

Angelina Jolie Attends Spelhouse Homecoming & ATL Twitter LOVES It was originally published on hotspotatl.com