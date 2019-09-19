CLOSE
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax Figure That’s Not A Mess!

Posted September 19, 2019

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

 

After a decade of horrible looking Beyonce wax figures, it looks like Madame Tussauds may have finally gotten right!

On Thursday (September 18), they announced that their newest addition to their London museum is one of Bey from her iconic “Homecoming” Coachella concert.

Honestly, it’s amazing!

This looks just like her down to her actual brown skin, muscle tone and her beautiful bone structure. And peep her first in the air.

Even better? Queen Bey is right next to ger bestie Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle:

As we all know, this Beyonce wax figure has been a long time coming as Madame Tussaud has a torrid history of trying to pass Bey off as an unrecognizable white woman.

Harpo, who dis woman?

Beyonce Wax Figure

Source: WENN / WENN


 

Or this one?

Friend Movement's 2014 Stardust Soiree

Source: Barry King / Getty


This one is just trifling AF:

Either way, we’re super excited about this new statue and so is Black Twitter. Here’s what they had to say about Madame Tussaud’s newest attempt at immortalizing Queen Bey.

