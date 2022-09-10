Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Atlanta Falcons have already taken an L and the season has yet begun. Singer, Rotimi has ATLiens shaking their head (in a bad way) with the new Falcons hype song.

Disclaimer, it’s cringy…

Atlanta is currently the hub of Hip-Hop, everyone with common sense knows that right? Fans are confused about why the Falcons chose an artist from New Jersey to create the 2022 hype song. Following the madness behind Omeretta The Great’s ATL anthem ‘Sorry Not Sorry‘ we have ANOTHER moment that the internet is eating up.

Check out the funniest Twitter reactions to the Rotimi Atlanta Falcons hype song.

Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’ was originally published on hotspotatl.com