Azealia Banks continues to astound, for all the wrong reason. The rapper, known more for her online shenanigans than for her actually pretty good music, reportedly dug up her dead cat and proceeded to cook it and make soup, allegedly.

https://twitter.com/cloudeeuhh/status/1348974299084972033

Yes, she documented her macabre actions on social media. No, we have no idea who to call to have someone take her phone or to cut off her wi-fi. But we really, really hope this was an elaborate troll. We’re aware of her documented mental health issues, but son…

Azealia Banks dug up her dead cat and cooked it??????????? pic.twitter.com/fc0BCJHToh — disney’s the princess & the fag (@IamDayneScott) January 12, 2021

You can bet the ASPCA may be paying her a visit. Some theories as to why she proceeded with the horror movie-worthy antics is that she is putting a hex on her alleged nemesis Doja Cat. But really, this is some foul ish we’re rather not dig too deep into, if we’re going keep it a bean.

Not Azealia banks dragging Doja cat, then digging up her dead cat to cook it… she’s about to pull some voodoo shit😭 pic.twitter.com/IByVErHaX4 — biblical sense ミ★ #rarities (@babbleonion) January 12, 2021

Regardless, Twitter is having a field day with the memes and the typical slander that manifests when Azealia Banks does anything off-color, which is often. See for yourself in the gallery.

Scrolling through Instagram and seeing Azealia Banks boiling her dead catpic.twitter.com/A8FpiSjn5M — Jake Sanger (@jksngr) January 12, 2021

Azealia Banks when she wants attention pic.twitter.com/ig00jXUNVv — disney’s the princess & the fag (@IamDayneScott) January 12, 2021

Azealia Banks Dug Up Her Dead Cat And…Twitter Has All The Questions was originally published on hiphopwired.com