B.G. Has Been Released From Prison, Birdman Among First To Greet Him

B.G., a rapper who got his start with Cash Money Records, served over a decade behind bars. On Tuesday, the New Orleans rapper was freed from prison and his fomer label boss Birdman was among the first people to greet him.

B.G., real name Christopher Noel Dorsey, just celebrated his 43rd birthday on September 3 and shared a post on Instagram that it would be his last while incarcerated. It was understood that the rapper also known as Baby Gangsta would be seeing freedom after news went wide last week.

Birdman took to social media and shared the heartwarming moment between him and his one-time protege. Today, B.G. sports long locs and a much bulkier frame and appeared to be in good spirits as he embraced his label boss and friends.

B.G.’s legal woes date back to 2009 after he was pulled over by police in New Orleans via a routine traffic stop. A search of the vehicle turned up three guns, two of which were reportedly stolen. B.G. was charged on an illegal weapons charge and entered a not guilty plea in 2010. However, due to other developments in the case involving other passengers in the vehicle, the prosecution brought an additional charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

One of the passengers attempted to take responsibility for the guns but it was determined by prosecutors that the affidavit signed by the passenger was false. That person was sentenced to 20 years in prison while the other passenger was hit with 30 months, according to what was found online

After pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years on July 18. 2012.

As a member of the Hot Boys collectible with Lil Wayne, Turk, and Juvenile, B.G. saw fame on the charts early on. That same success was replicated on his third album Chopper City in the Ghetto, and Checkmate, his final under the Cash Money Records imprint.

On Twitter, images of B.G. and Birdman have been circulating with others chiming in with congratulations for the newly-freed rapper.

