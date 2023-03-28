Feature Story

Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon & More Attend The Los Angeles World Premiere For ‘AIR’

Published on March 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

AIR : Courting A Legend Premiere

Source: Alex J. Berliner / AB Images


The stars were out earlier this week (March 27), as the cast of the upcoming film AIR gathered together at the World PremiereBen Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon and many more celebrated the occasion at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out some photos from the event below!

From award-winning director Ben AffleckAIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

The all-star cast includes Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

The Alex Convery written film will premiere in theaters globally on April 5 followed by streaming accessibility in more than 240 countries. Ben Affleck makes his return to directing for the first time since 2016’s Live by Nightand 2012’s best picture-winning Argo. It marks the first time Affleck will direct his collaborator and longtime friend Matt Damon. AIR was produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman.

Before checking out photos from the premiere, watch AIR‘s trailer here.

 

Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Matt Damon & More Attend The Los Angeles World Premiere For ‘AIR’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Source:AB Images

2. Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans Source:AB Images

3. Fan Love

Fan Love Source:AB Images

4. Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker Source:AB Images

5. Chris Tucker & Matt Damon

Chris Tucker & Matt Damon Source:AB Images

6. The Director & His Lady

The Director & His Lady Source:AB Images

7. Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon Source:AB Images

8. Marlon Wayans & Ben Affleck

Marlon Wayans & Ben Affleck Source:AB Images

9. Ben Affleck, Viola Davis & Matt Damon

Ben Affleck, Viola Davis & Matt Damon Source:AB Images

10. The Queen Viola Davis

The Queen Viola Davis Source:AB Images

11. Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman Source:AB Images

12. Courting A Legend

Courting A Legend Source:AB Images

13. Thuso Mbedu & Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu & Viola Davis Source:AB Images

14. Enjoying The Vibes

Enjoying The Vibes Source:AB Images

15. Garcelle Beauvais & Viola Davis

Garcelle Beauvais & Viola Davis Source:AB Images

16. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:AB Images

17. All Smiles

All Smiles Source:AB Images

18. Amai Zackary Wayans, Marlon Wayans & Shawn Howell Wayans

Amai Zackary Wayans, Marlon Wayans & Shawn Howell Wayans Source:AB Images

19. Destin & Chris Tucker

Destin & Chris Tucker Source:AB Images

20. Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais Source:AB Images

21. Sonny Vaccaro

Sonny Vaccaro Source:AB Images

22. Mariah Linney & Madison Bailey

Mariah Linney & Madison Bailey Source:AB Images

23. Dannella Lane & Lil Rel Howery

Dannella Lane & Lil Rel Howery Source:AB Images

24. Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu Source:AB Images

25. Tanya & Dave Winfield

Tanya & Dave Winfield Source:AB Images
Close