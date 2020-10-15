We might be in a global pandemic, but that hasn’t stop awards shows like last night’s 2020 Billboard Music Awards from airing the annual honors and bringing us fashion moments from the virtual red carpet.
The BMAs aired last night and we were treated to performances by Doja Cat, Alicia Keys and John Legend. Lizzo shined bright as she won “Top Song Sales Artist Of The Year” and gave us one of favorite fashion looks from the evening. Her bare-shoulder dress was the perfect example of how to make a simple LBD extra sleek and sexy. And, being the woke woman she is, turned it into a major fashion statement.
You might have seen Alicia Key’s name trending on your timeline. The record breaking songstress donned an unfamiliar look during her performance last night. Whereas Keys has hit the promo trail with corn rows, what’s become a new signature look, she appeared on stage in a long bayang wig with sparkly cat suit. We’ll get into that below.
Taraji P. Henson gave us glistening thigh action and Doja Cat gave us a little more skin. And the men also came to shine. From Insecure’s Jay Ellis to Khalid — who won big last night — their style was a personification of their individual swag.
Get into our favorite looks from the show, below:
Best Dressed: 5 Memorable Looks From The Billboard Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo gave us the bare shoulder in this little black dress with a big message. In case you haven’t visited her Instagram page lately, Auntie Sam –Lizzo’s sexy and feminine version of Uncle Sam — makes multiple appearances. Their message: “Vote.” She used her acceptance speech, which she won for her song sales, to encourage fans to flex their voices by taking to the polls. She also bashed current political antics aimed to increase voter suppression.
Lizzo topped off her sexy look with a sleek high ponytail and waterfall bang.
2. Jay EllisSource:Getty
“Insecure” star Jay Ellis looked absolutely scrumptious in a purple suit that showed he is as confident as he is stylish. Styled by Apuje, Ellis looked debonair in a Dzojchen suit, Louboutin boots and jewels by David Yurman.
The Billboard Music Award presenter rocked a fresh cut from Erik G The Barber and grooming by @jhizet.
3. KhalidSource:Getty
Singer Khalid took home five Billboard Music Awards last night. Count em’ 5! But more so, we remember the moment he accepted his first award and how much we loved his bedazzled and beaded shirt.
We thought it was a befitting ensemble for Billboard’s “Top R&B Artist.” Similar to Lizzo, he urged is fans to use their voice and remind them their voice matters.
4. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson has been showing off her body as of late and kept that trend going last night in a deep emerald Alexandre Vauthier gown that showed off her long legs and melanin. Taraji trusted her longtime hair stylist Tym Wallace whipped her red hair into a messy bob while Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks beat her face to perfection.
Taraji completed the look with Pierre Hardy shoes, jewelry by jewelry from Sanjay Kasliwal.
5. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
As we mentioned earlier, Alicia Keys debuted a new look at last night’s award show leaving many fans questioning if it was Alicia Keys who hit the stage or Nicki Minaj. Aside from easy jokes, Keys, who typically rocks a more natural appearance, showed off her curves in a sparkly catsuit.