We might be in a global pandemic, but that hasn’t stop awards shows like last night’s 2020 Billboard Music Awards from airing the annual honors and bringing us fashion moments from the virtual red carpet.

The BMAs aired last night and we were treated to performances by Doja Cat, Alicia Keys and John Legend. Lizzo shined bright as she won “Top Song Sales Artist Of The Year” and gave us one of favorite fashion looks from the evening. Her bare-shoulder dress was the perfect example of how to make a simple LBD extra sleek and sexy. And, being the woke woman she is, turned it into a major fashion statement.

You might have seen Alicia Key’s name trending on your timeline. The record breaking songstress donned an unfamiliar look during her performance last night. Whereas Keys has hit the promo trail with corn rows, what’s become a new signature look, she appeared on stage in a long bayang wig with sparkly cat suit. We’ll get into that below.

Taraji P. Henson gave us glistening thigh action and Doja Cat gave us a little more skin. And the men also came to shine. From Insecure’s Jay Ellis to Khalid — who won big last night — their style was a personification of their individual swag.

Get into our favorite looks from the show, below:

Best Dressed: 5 Memorable Looks From The Billboard Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com