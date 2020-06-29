CLOSE
BET Awards 2020 Winners

Posted 15 hours ago

2020 BET Awards Amanda Seales

Source: GIF by BET Awards

This year BET is celebrating 20 years of bringing Black Excellence to the main stage!

Of course this year the show is being brought to us virtually because our culture can’t be canceled. “There was no way that we were going to cancel the BET Awards especially in this moment when music is such an important activist” BET Networks Executive Vice President, Head of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando shared with Tareence J during this year’s pre-show.

Below are all the winners from the 2020 BET Awards…

 

1. BET HER Award” Beyoncé feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wiz Kid and Saint Jhn “Brown Skin Girl”

2. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

3. Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

4. Best International Act: Burna Boy

5. Music Video Of The Year: DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle And John Legend

