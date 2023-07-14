Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The “Renaissance World Tour” has made its way to the States, and Beyoncé is still heating up the stage with one-of-a-kind fashion looks. The icon is giving Renaissance glam, but this time, with a side of American funk. From camouflage to sequins galore and long trains, Bey isn’t holding back for the US folks.

The “Renaissance World Tour” has generated a vast amount of buzz due to the magnificent performances by Queen Bey and the couture fashions that have broken the internet. The “Break My Soul” singer has raised the bar on concert performance looks by rocking custom regalia that belongs in an art museum. She even dedicated some of her tour ensembles to Black designers only during the Juneteenth holiday.

After taking a few days off to enjoy family festivities and fancy all-white parties, Bey is back crushing on the stage and serving outfits like they are going out of style. From Givenchy to Ivy Park, our good sis is still eating on this tour, and there isn’t a crumb in sight. Jump in below to get into her lavish looks.

Beyoncé Continues To Serve Fashion On The US Leg Of The ‘Renaissance World Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com