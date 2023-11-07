Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you were one of the lucky ones who got the opportunity to see Beyoncé live this summer during her epic RENAISSANCE World Tour, you might’ve spotted Laurent Bourgeois and his twin brother Larry as the main dancers featured outside of Blue Ivy herself. Together making the pro dancing duo Les Twins, both have been Bey’s literal left and right-hand men when it comes to entertaining her millions of fans worldwide on the big stage for many years now.

However, Laurent is in the headlines this week for an allegation that’s almost too outlandish to believe. At the age of 34 years old, the inaugural World of Dance winner is accused of fathering, and also abandoning, a whopping 37 children.

Shortly after the allegation made it’s way to social media, Laurent hopped on his own social platform to dispel the rumors with a bit of comedic nature thrown in to lighten up the mood:

RELATED: All The Looks From Opening Night Of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’

According to various sources either speaking on behalf of alleged baby mommas or just good on their feet when it comes to embellishing, Laurent is on a mission to father a set of twin girls. The story goes that, once he realizes the woman who he’s impregnated isn’t carrying twins, they’re fraternal or expected to be all boys, he’ll allegedly move on to the next swifter than he glides across the stage.

Laurent on the other hand is asking for any kind of proof that even a third of them exist, saying that 10 babies on its own is, in his words, “a lot!” While he didn’t address the other allegation that claims the obsession stems from an unhealthy competition with his own brother Larry on who can father twin girls first, even pulling a “switcheroo” on some women, Laurent focused more on debunking the entire rumor itself by stating that his “image is too clean” to become a target for internet chatter.

…still, many had a field day with the idea that he could very well be impregnating a different woman on each stop of the RENAISSANCE World Tour. For the sake of child support, let’s just hope that’s not the case in the least bit.

Keep scrolling for some of the many reactions to Les Twins dancer Laurent Bourgeois and his alleged 37 kids spread out across the world. We’ll do our best to keep it respectful:



The post Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children appeared first on Black America Web.

Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children was originally published on blackamericaweb.com