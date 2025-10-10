Listen Live
Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Collaboration Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Published on October 10, 2025

This past weekend, The Lighthouse Campus transformed into a celebration of artistry, athletics, and unapologetic self-expression as Round21, the WNBA, and powerhouse creator Marsai Martin came together for a fashion pop-up that felt more like a movement than an event. Culture met creativity, and the court came alive.

The collection, co-created by Martin and Round21, pushed boundaries with bold, art-driven designs that celebrated individuality and representation. It wasn’t just sportswear; it was a statement and a reminder that creativity has no limits, and identity deserves to be worn loud and proud.

The Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Collaboration

Founded by former basketball player Jasmine Maietta, Round21 continues to redefine what it means to live at the intersection of culture, art, and sport. From sweatsuits and graphic bags to scarves, jerseys, and more, this sporty launch further cemented that mission, proving that when women lead with creativity and purpose, the result is nothing short of transformative.

Throughout the day, energy filled the space and bright colors, bold fits, and a whole lot of love where palpable. The vibe seemed to be authentic, electric, and deeply rooted in community.

And while the collection turned heads, it was the message behind it that resonated most. Martin and Round21 didn’t just drop a collab, they sparked a movement that celebrates who women are, how we show up, and how we keep making magic, on and off the court.

Jump in below to check out some of fun event footage and the looks from the drop. Click here to shop the collection.

1. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

2. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

3. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

4. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

5. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

6. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

7. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

8. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

9. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

10. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

11. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

12. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

13. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

