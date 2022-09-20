The tragic murder of 30-year-old Philly rapper PnB Rock last week still has many shook to the core, especially given the grim circumstances of being gunned down while out eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South L.A.

His death has sparked countless tributes and remarks of condolences, but the greatest form of commemoration has been the surge in streams of his music. Recent chart data provided by NY Post even revealed that his 2016 mixtape single, “Selfish,” was the most streamed song in the US on Apple Music last Thursday (Sept. 15) and second most popular song on the platform internationally.

PnB Rock is sure to have even more posthumous fame as his unreleased material makes its way to the public, in addition to spiked interest in other songs and features released throughout his eight-year rap career. In short, the age-old notion of not appreciating what you have until its gone applies even greater when discussing musicians. Many who never topped the Billboard Hot 100 in life, let alone broke top 50, often see their work skyrocket to #1 just off the strength of fans craving one final listen.

From rap icons like 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., the globally-influential reggae sounds of Bob Marley and especially R&B royalty in the vain of late divas Whitney Houston and Aaliyah, we’ve seen multiple examples of the most dearly missed musicians achieving critical acclaim and chart success long after being laid to rest.

In loving memory of PnB Rock and many other entertainers our culture has lost over the years, we look back on nine posthumous hit records that prove the music never dies. Forever in our hearts…

Take a look at these 9 dearly missed musicians that, in death, delivered us one of their greatest hit records:

Beyond The Grave: 9 Honorable Posthumous Hit Records was originally published on blackamericaweb.com