Bhad Bahbie Blasted For Blackfishing, Blonde Bozo Barks Back

Bhad Bahbie, one of the elite cultural appropriators of our time, once more showed her alabaster behind after posting some images of her looking like a Black woman despite being of Jewish and Italian descent. The alleged rapper and OnlyFans star tried to clap back on critics but we’re failing to see how it all lines up.

Bhad Bahbie, 19, shared a video on her Instagram page showing off a new look that certainly had us confused by who we were looking at. At a glance, Bahbie doesn’t look like the loud-mouthed white teen we first met via Dr. Phil. In the clip, showing off long blond tresses, Bahbie’s skin is decidedly brown in a way that cannot be achieved in a tanning booth but certainly via makeup.

Her response to the critique of the video was captured by The Shaderoom and she’s basically avoiding the big brown-skinned elephant in the room.

After sharing a photo and DM convo in her Instagram Story feed the foundation she used, Bahbie wrote, “Don’t yall ever ask me again why I don’t b on ig! I don’t make no money on here I don’t need to b on here I do it for my fans but y’all take it too far every time it’s honestly sad and weird.”

Right.

Most people rightly ignored the struggle but we managed to get a few comments from Twitter blasting Bhad Bahbie for faking the funk.

