Bill Cosby Speaks From Jail For The First Time

Bill Cosby for the first time since being locked up for sexual assault has spoken to the media in a interview that was conduct via telephone in 15 minute increments because in jail only get 15 minutes a call.

According to Cosby he will probably do all of his time because he doesn’t have any remorse for what happened because he didn’t do it, it was a set up, and he is sure the parole board won’t be excepting of what he has to say.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby stated. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

The 82 year old Bill Cosby is allegedly spending his 8 years and 9 months of his 3 to 10-years educating and encouraging other brotha’s that are locked up just like him. (Click here to hear and read the entire interview)

