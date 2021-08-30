Black Excellence At Jay Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary

“It’s the Roc in here.”
Jay Z’s 40/40 club 18th anniversary celebration was a star-studded scene with celebrities like Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert in the building of the NYC hotspot that hit the city in 2003.
Beyonce served us Black Barbie vibes in a head-to-toe Versace look complimented by Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Styled by KJ Moody, who put Bey in a color block look last week, the Queen Bey served us curves in this LBD and pink crystal tote.
Hubby Jay Z looked dapper in a blue suit and Basquiat inspired hair. Other fashion killers include Megan Thee Stallion who wore a white gown by Khaite NY. The Thot Sh*t rapper showed major PDA with her boo Pardi, who also attended the celebratory event.
Jay and Beyonce recently made headlines over their controversial Tiffany’s ad that showed Beyonce wearing the historic “Tiffany’s Diamond.” Despite the backlash, the Carters were all smiles at the gathering. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from your favorite celeb.
1. Jay-ZSource:Getty
Jay-Z attends the 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
2. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
3. Kaash PaigeSource:Getty
Kaash Paige attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
4. Victor CruzSource:Getty
Victor Cruz attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
5. Remy MaSource:Getty
=Remy Ma attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
6. Quincy Taylor BrownSource:Getty
Quincy Taylor Brown attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
7. Juju CastanedaSource:Getty
Juju Castaneda attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
8. Angela RyeSource:Getty
Angela Rye attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
9. Pardi and Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine (L) and Megan Thee Stallion attend Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
10. Dave EastSource:Getty
Dave East attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
11. Lil Uzi VertSource:Getty
Lil Uzi Vert attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
12. Angela SimmonsSource:Getty
Angela Simmons attends Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.