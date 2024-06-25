Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE





Beyoncé has long been a powerhouse in the music industry, using her influence to uplift and shine a spotlight on marginalized voices. Her recent efforts to support Black country artists have been no exception. From historic figures like Linda Martell to rising stars like Brittney Spencer, Beyoncé’s impact is undeniable and deeply significant.

In 2016 Beyoncé performed “Daddy Lessons” from her album Lemonade with the Dixie Chicks at The Country Music Awards. She faced criticism from fans and attendees at the awards sharing she wasn’t fully accepted in the country music space. This experience fueled her drive to create Cowboy Carter, using her platform to introduce the world to country legends and rising stars in the genre.

In Beyonce’s track ‘America Requiem’ featured on Cowboy Carter, Beyonce speaks to the situation that ignited her to create act ii

The grandbaby of a moonshine man Gadsden, Alabama

Got folk down Gavelston, rooted in Louisiana

They used to say I spoke too country

Then the rejection came, said I wasn’t country ‘nough

Said I wouldn’t saddle up, but

If that ain’t country, tell me, what is?

Plant my bare feet on solid ground for years

They don’t, don’t know how hard I had to fight for this

When I sing my song

A Nod to History

Linda Martell was the first Black woman to grace the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. She achieved Billboard success with three songs charting on the Country Music Top 100. Her legacy is monumental, but her recognition has often been overlooked. Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter project has reignited interest in Martell’s work. During the weekend of March 22-24, Martell’s catalog registered just under 5,000 streams. However, following the release of Cowboy Carter, that number skyrocketed to 61,000 streams from March 29-31, marking a staggering 1,100% increase.

Uplifting Contemporary Country Voices

Beyoncé’s influence extends beyond historical figures to today’s Black country artists. Her rendition of the Beatles’ “Blackbird” showcased the talents of artists like Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy. Following their appearances in the song, their streaming numbers saw significant boosts:

Brittney Spencer : Up 41%

: Up 41% Reyna Roberts : Up 59%

: Up 59% Tanner Adell : Up 58%

: Up 58% Tiera Kennedy: Up 56%

Similarly, Shaboozey, featured on tracks such as “Spaghettii” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin’,” experienced a 16% increase in his catalog streams. Willie Jones, a former X Factor contestant who duets with Beyoncé on “Just for Fun,” saw his catalog jump by 31%.

Cultural Significance

Beyoncé’s support isn’t just about numbers; it’s about changing the narrative. Through her actions, Beyoncé challenges the traditional boundaries of country music, advocating for a more inclusive industry.

When I see Shaboozey tearing the charts up and all the beautiful female country singers flying to new heights, inspiring the world, that is exactly what motivates me. – Beyonce (Hollywood Reporter Interview)

Beyoncé’s support for Black country artists is a testament to her commitment to diversity and representation in music. From boosting streaming numbers to altering perceptions, her impact resonates across the industry. By uplifting artists like Linda Martell, Shaboozey, Willie Jones, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts, Beyoncé is not just making waves but creating a lasting legacy.

See the funny thing about oppression and racism is that often it’s a catalyst to shine brighter. Not only did Beyonce do this and break barriers with the culmination of Cowboy Carter, but she also shined the light on icons and rising stars of color in country music.

Explore these incredible artists and experience the richness they bring to country music. Join the movement and be part of the change.

The post Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists appeared first on Black America Web.

