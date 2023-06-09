Black Music Month: These Black Artists Produced Classic Movie Soundtracks [Gallery]

June is Black Music Month, which continues to celebrate Black artists’ many contributions to the music industry. We want to continue our celebration this week with the Black artists who have produced some of your favorite films and tv series’ soundtracks. Check out a gallery of our favorites inside.
What is a good film or series without an awesome score to go along with it? The music keeps the movie moving with sounds that capture the emotion of each scene. Black artists like soul pioneer Isaac Hayes became one of the first to contribute to a film score when he created compositions for the Blaxploitation film, Shaft, in 1971.
More recently, artists and producers like Raphael Saadiq and Metro Boomin have given their talents to Disney’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, respectively.
They aren’t the only ones. The late, great Whitney Houston also helped create the best-selling gospel recording of all time when she supported production on several records from The Preacher’s Wife in 1996.
Of course, Beyoncé famously produced The Lion King: The Gift, which is a musical ode to the classic story of Disney’s The Lion King feature film. However, an unusual suspect is responsible for the 2018 remake of Superfly’s soundtrack. Yes, Atlanta rapper Future famously executively produced that one.
The list goes on and on with thoughtful Black musicians, who have helped create masterful soundtracks for classic films and series. Comment some of your favorites we might have missed.
Check out a list of a few of our favorites below:
1. Isaac Hayes – ‘Shaft’Source:YouTube
Soul pioneer Hayes became one of the first to contribute to a film score when he created compositions for the Blaxploitation film, Shaft, in 1971.
2. Raphael Saadiq – ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’Source:YouTube
Saadiq was tapped to executive produce the music for Disney’s animated series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”
3. Whitney Houston – ‘Preacher’s Wife’Source:YouTube
The renowned singer and actress starred in and contributed to recordings for the blockbuster film. She performed her vocals and contributed production support to the gospel standards for The Preacher’s Wife. The soundtrack went on to become the best-selling gospel recording of all-time, with six million copies sold worldwide.
4. Metro Boomin – ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’Source:YouTube
Metro Boomin snapped on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, enlisting a lot of his industry peers to contribute their voices to one of the highest-grossest films out right now.
5. Aretha Franklin – ‘Sparkle’Source:YouTube
The late, great Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin first worked on a soundtrack with Curtis Mayfield for the 1976 film Sparkle. She and Mayfield, who wrote and produced each of eight songs, gave us all something we could feel. The soundtrack marked the talent’s first time striking gold with an album since her 1972’s Amazing Grace.
6. Babyface – ‘Waiting to Exhale’Source:YouTube
Super producer Babyface brought to gather the most incredible voices in R&B for the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. Babyface’s contribution for soundtrack stars Franklin, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston, who played a leading role in the film, earned him great success.
7. Beyoncé – ‘The Lion King: The Gift’Source:YouTube
Beyoncé became the executive producer for multi-artist album The Lion King: The Gift, which is a musical ode to the classic story of Disney’s The Lion King feature film. It still slaps.
8. Diana Ross – ‘Lady Sings the Blues’Source:YouTube
In 1972, Ross made her silver screen debut in the Billie Holiday biopic, Lady Sings the Blues. The music icon sang Lady Day’s classics for the double-album soundtrack produced by Gil Askey. It’s reported to be Ross’ best-selling album, selling over 2 million copies nationwide.
9. Marvin Gaye – ‘Trouble Man’Source:YouTube
Fresh off the heels of What’s Going On, his successful politically charged 1971 album, Gaye created the music for director Ivan Dixon’s 1972 Blaxploitation film Trouble Man.
10. Norman Whitfield/Rose Royce – Car WashSource:YouTube
Norman Whitfield, a former Motown songwriter and producer, crafted the perfect soundtrack for the 1976 comedy Car Wash. Instead of going after established acts in the industry, the musician brought emerging funk group Rose Royce on board for the project that is also known as their debut album. The soundtrack won Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special at the 1977 Grammy Awards.