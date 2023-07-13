10 Black Political Prisoners Who Transformed The Ongoing Fight For Freedom

The recent passing of Mutulu Shakur, a prominent figure in the Black liberation movement, has brought attention to other Black political prisoners and their commitment to fighting for justice.
Shakur endured over 36 years of imprisonment before his release due to declining health. He remains part of a list of notable Black individuals who fought relentlessly for the rights and liberation of their communities. Similar to Shakur, other political prisoners still face or have faced immense challenges and sacrifices. This is due to their dedication to challenging systemic oppression and advocating for social change.
It’s their commitment and resilience in the face of adversity serve as a testament to their determined spirit. Their stories inspire and remind us of the ongoing struggle for justice and equality in our society.
What is a political prisoner?
Political prisoners face unjust practices: false charges, manufactured evidence, unfair trials, denial of bail or parole. These tactics aim to hide their status as prisoners of conscience and suppress their activism. The arrest and trial of political prisoners may appear legal, but the underlying motive is to ultimately silence their voices.
In many cases, these actions constitute human rights violations, yet political prisoners persist in their fight. Despite adversity, they embody the enduring spirit of resistance against oppressive systems.
Political prisoners today…
Take Brittany Grier as an example. Her case gained attention and support, allowing her story to reach a wider audience. People were able to share information about her unjust imprisonment and rally for her release. Social media aided in Brittany Grier’s voice to be heard and empowered others to stand in solidarity with her, ultimately making a significant impact on her journey as a political prisoner.
It’s important to recognize and honor the sacrifices made by Black political prisoners. By acknowledging their experiences, we actively contribute to the ongoing fight for justice, equality, and the liberation of all oppressed communities. Their struggles continue to inspire and fuel the collective pursuit of a more equitable society for Black people.
Keep reading to find a list of 10 notable Black political prisoners.
1. Mutulu ShakurSource:free mutulu campaign
Mutulu Shakur was a key leader in the Black Liberation Army and the Republic of New Afrika. He was incarcerated for over 36 years before his release. He dedicated his life to fighting for independence and justice for Black Americans.
2. Sundiata AcoliSource:Sundiataacoli.org
Sundiata Acoli, a former member of the Black Panther Party and the Black Liberation Army, was convicted for his involvement in a shootout that resulted in the death of a New Jersey State Trooper. Acoli was granted parole in 2022 at the age of 85.
3. Mumia Abu-JamalSource:Getty
Mumia Abu-Jamal is a former Black Panther and journalist who gained international attention for his conviction in the murder of a police officer. His case sparked controversy and debate, with many activists believing he was unjustly targeted due to his activism. He is currently serving a sentence of life without parole.
4. Assata ShakurSource:Getty
Assata Shakur, formerly Joanne Chesimard, is an iconic figure in the Black liberation movement. Convicted for the death of a New Jersey State Trooper, she escaped prison and sought asylum in Cuba, where she remains today. Shakur’s autobiography, “Assata: An Autobiography,” provides insight into her activism and her experiences as a political prisoner.
5. George JacksonSource:AAIHS
George Jackson was a prominent member of the Black Panther Party and co-founder of the Black Guerrilla Family. While serving time for a minor robbery, Jackson was heavily involved in organizing fellow prisoners and advocating for their rights. His book, “Soledad Brother: The Prison Letters of George Jackson,” became a rallying cry for prisoners’ rights.
6. Fred Muhammad BurtonSource:https://thejerichomovement.com/
Fred Muhammad Burton, a former member of the Black Panther Party, was convicted for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery. Throughout his imprisonment, Burton continued to fight for justice and raise awareness about systemic racism and the conditions faced by political prisoners.
7. Joy PowellSource:https://freejoypowell.org/
Rev. Joy Powell, a pastor and activist against police brutality, was targeted by the Rochester Police department. In 2006, she was convicted of burglary and assault, but believes it was politically motivated due to her activism. The trial was unfair, with no evidence provided and a biased judge. While serving a 16-year sentence, she was wrongly accused of a murder and convicted. She is now seeking legal counsel for an appeal.
8. Veronza BowersSource:www.veronza.org
Veronza Bowers, a former Black Panther Party member, has been incarcerated for over four decades, making him one of the longest held inmates in U.S History. Convicted of killing a park ranger, Bowers’ case has been marred by questions of evidence tampering and witness coercion. Advocates continue to push for his release, highlighting the lack of due process and racial bias in his conviction.
9. Ruchell Cinque MageeSource:https://www.workers.org/
Ruchell Cinque Magee, a U.S. political prisoner who has served over 58 years in California prisons, has continued to be denied parole by the state’s Board of Parole Hearings. Magee’s involvement in a bold action to free political prisoners over 50 years ago led to his initial conviction. Despite facing a racist and unjust sentencing system, Magee became politicized while incarcerated and fought for justice within the prison system. Now 82 years old, he continues to be denied parole and remains incarcerated at the California Medical Facility.
10. Brittney GrinerSource:Getty
Basketball player Brittney Griner faced imprisonment in Russia for possessing marijuana, with her case being used as a political bargaining tool. Eventually, she was successfully exchanged in a prisoner swap that involved the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner endured nearly 10 months of imprisonment in Russia.