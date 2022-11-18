Black Twitter Pours One Out For The Social Media Network Amid Rumors Of Shutdown

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Twitter, easily the heartbeat of all things related to the culture on the social media network, gathered together on Thursday (Nov. 17) to lament Twitter’s rumored demise. Per usual, the small but powerful segment of Twitter’s vast ecosystem used humor to cope with the potential loss of an important hub of information, news, and community.

Black Twitter began trending Thursday night (Nov. 17) and is continuing to trend in the wake of news reports and soundbites from Twitter insiders saying that the network as we know it is no more. In fact, one employee speaking on the condition of anonymity claims that Twitter might just have one week of operation left.

With Elon Musk leaning heavily into his takeover and an extreme makeover of Twitter, many are moving to other social media sites in an attempt to power through it all. Musk fired a significant portion of Twitter’s worker base, including several sections that help the network function across various platforms.

And while Musk is pledging to transform the network into “Twitter 2.0” largely at the expense of the free time of the network’s workers, most of those employees are opting to leave their positions and take severance.

Black Twitter left an indelible mark on the network via humorous memes, live-tweeting events, public roasts, political commentary, and so much more. Large corporate brands even began parroting some members of Black Twitter using catchphrases (sometimes incorrectly) created in that community.

We’ve got some of those reactions below. And should Twitter go on to the server in the sky, it has been an exciting ride, to say the least.

