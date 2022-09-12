Black Twitter Reacts To The First Look At Halle Bailey In Disney’s Live Action Of The Little Mermaid

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The long-awaited trailer for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey was released over the weekend and Black Twitter was so excited to support their niece!

The short trailer shows Bailey as Ariel with her red locs singing part of the iconic song from the film, “Part of Your World.” Most fans reacted to how her singing sounding perfect as the new Black Disney princess.

Of course, Black Twitter got together in support of Bailey firing off many tweets in the excitement of the film. During Disney studio’s D23 fan expo, the announcement was made that the remake will premiere in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Check out the trailer and reactions below.

