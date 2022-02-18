BlackTwitter Is Ready To Risk It All For ‘Bel-Air’s’ Fine A** Uncle Phil & Geoffrey

While the reboot of the beloved TV classic The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air initially raised eyebrows, fans agree the dramatic retelling starring Jabari Banks is a winner. With fresh faces and storylines guiding the reboot, Bel-Air is giving Black excellence and enjoyable content. Jabari Banks has Will Smith’s mannerisms locked while bringing his own flare to the role. CoCo Jones delivers as an intelligent, goal-orientated Hillary Banks. Olly Sholotan is polarizing as Carlton. Cassandra Freeman is the perfect combination of both Aunt Vivs bringing talent, melanin and regalness to the iconic character. And viewers can’t get enough of the eye candy that is Adrian Holmes playing Uncle Phil and Jimmy Akingbola who embodies a swaggy new version of Geoffrey.
#BlackTwitter was ablaze, last night, in agreement Uncle Phil and Geoffrey look TF good!
Since we are absolutely in agreement. Here’s some more photos of Bel-Air’s leading hunks.
