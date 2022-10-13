Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

If you’ve ever looked at actresses Jackée Harry and Kym Whitley, and thought to yourself how much they look alike, you are not alone. In fact, there are dozens of celebrity look-alikes that keep us wondering if their bloodline crosse paths somewhere down the line. The latest celebrity doppelgangers to go viral are Glorilla and actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and now we can’t unsee it!

On Wednesday, the internet started buzzing about the topic when The Shade Room posted a side-by-side image of the two stars next to each other.” Y’all think #Glorilla and #WendyRaquelRobinson could be related?” the outlet asked. The question elicited many responses from fans who couldn’t help but notice similarities between the two celebs’ features.

Glorilla and Wendy aren’t the only celebrities being paired together. #BlackTwitter took to Twitter to share their favorite celebrity look alikes and “evil twins” Do you think these celebs could be from the same family tree?

#BlackTwitter Says These 8 Celebrities Look-Alike And We Can’t Unsee It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com