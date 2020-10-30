CLOSE
Blame Spotify: Joe Budden Shares He’s Been Diagnosed With COVID-19, Fans Just Want The Pod Back

Posted October 30, 2020

Joe Budden and the rest of the JBP Boyz just made a triumphant return to their award-winning podcast and settling into a groove that has made them popular in the media space. However, fans will have to place their Wednesdays and Saturdays back on hold as Budden just revealed he’s contracted COVID-19 thus putting a dent in the gang’s twice a week schedule.

“So i have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects our pod schedule,” Budden, 40, tweeted Thursday (Oct. 30) evening much to the dismay of his 1 million followers and detractors.

For those who follow the show, Budden, Mal, Rory, and Parks all took a bit of a sabbatical after their exclusive contract with Spotify ended in September, leaving a huge hole in the podcast marketplace.

However, The Joe Budden Network cropped up in its place, putting on not only The Joe Budden Podcast but also the all-woman podcast See The Things Is with hosts Bridget Kelly, Mandii B, and Olivia Dope.

Naturally, fans of Budden are putting up well wishes of a speedy recovery for the retired rapper turned media star. There also those who are getting some digs in as expected.

We’ve got those reactions below.

