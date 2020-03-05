Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

If I know anything about my girl Angelica Ross, is that versatility is her game.

From playing Paige in the Emmy-nominated web series Her Story to our beloved Candy on Pose to Nurse Rita on American Horry Story: 1984, the actress can give you tear-ridden drama, sharp comedy and serious camp. (Sometimes all in the same role.)

The same can be said about her hair. Sis, can switch it up in an instant and still slay every step of the way! Here she with purple braids, one of my favorite looks on her, which let say, not just anyone can pull off. But Angelica does it flawlessly.

Here is she serving at Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton show. You better come thru curls!

Love!

That’s just the beginning. So from buns to braids to blow-outs, here are some of Angelica’s best versatile hair looks:

