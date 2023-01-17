Boosie’s Daughter Pops Out With a Girlfriend & Twitter Goes In

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie Badazz’s oldest daughter, Iviona Hatch (aka Poison Ivi), has seemingly just made it IG official with her partner, and the internet is letting Boosie have it.

For those who don’t know, Boosie has spoken out strongly against the LGBTQ+ community several times. In one of the more publicized instances, he had some harsh words for Dwayne Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya, which obviously rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. He also went on a lengthy homophobic rant against Lil Nas X, prompting tons of heat from users on social media.

Hatch, 21, seems to have a good relationship with her dad. On her 20th birthday in December 2021, the two were spotted celebrating the special day together on Instagram.

So, does Boosie approve of his daughter’s new relationship? We can only hope, but ultimately time will truly tell.

Keep scrolling to see some of the responses this situation has been getting on Twitter and check back for updates!

