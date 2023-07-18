Browns Fans React To New White Helmet For 2023 Season!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns have just revealed their brand-new white alternate helmet, giving fans something to talk about while we wait for the first game of the year.

And I’ve gotta say that, personally, this may be the best uniform move the franchise has ever made!

Do you agree?

The Browns will rock the new helmets for a total of three games in the upcoming 2023 season. The helmets will accompany the white throwback uniforms the team wore in the 2021 season. The three games will be Week 2 in Pittsburgh, Week 6 at home against San Francisco, and Week 17 at home on Thursday night against the Jets.

Did you know that the Browns wore white helmets during their first six years as a team? They officially switched to orange in 1952.

If any fans want to grab a white jersey or white helmet for themselves, [click here].

