Nigeria was definitely in the building Sunday night in Salt Lake City, Utah! With all the festivities of NBA All-Star Weekend; Skills Challenge, 3-point contest and the dunk contest, the main highlights come from the star studded Sunday Night All-Star Game!

Afrobeats has continuously been on the rise all over the world and took new hights since this music genre was introduced to the American market over a decade ago. Artist like Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, Tems and so many more are breaking records with their their music that The Grammys are in talks of adding an Afrobeats award category!

Within the NBA especially, supporting the Basketball interest throughout the continent of Africa has been seen more and more. The Basketball Africa League aka BAL was introduced in 2019 but didn’t begin until post-pandemic in 2021. There are 12 teams representing 12 African Countries in this league so far. But there are many players in the NBA league now who also represent their countries while playing in America. Pascal Siakam, who currently plays for the Toronto Raptors, is from Cameroon and had the pleasure of introducing the halftime performance during the 2023 All-Star game!

Sunday’s game is the final night of All-Star weekend and Afrbeats took center stage! Burna Boy, Tems and Rema brought Nigeria to Utah as they performed hits like “Last, Last”, “Clam Down” and “Wait For U”! Watch their full performance below and continue scrolling for photos;

Burna Boy, Tems & Rema Brought Nigeria To Utah For NBA All-Star Game Halftime Performance [Photos & Video] was originally published on kysdc.com