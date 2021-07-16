Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B had time for the haters, specifically the Caucasian ones.

In the midst of celebrating the impending release of Normani’s new sexy summer bop, “Wild Side,” the now very pregnant Cardi B decided to call out the “white twinks” who always seem to rear their ugly heads when Bardi drops some new music. In a tweet, she addressed them accordingly, writing, “White twinks on this app are weird. You don’t dictate people’s action[s].”

Cardi B made sure to double-down on her initial point, calling them out for hiding behind Black female artists but always disrespecting women stating in a follow-up tweet, “I said what I said, and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind Black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful shit about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS!”

To further get her point across, the “Bodak Yellow” crafter retweeted fans who supported her stance regarding a particular bunch of people always reacting to any new song she drops or is a part of. One tweet read, “Cardi is so right. There’s so many stans in the community that say very racist things about black female artist and think it’s okay because they “stan” a black woman. It’s sick.”

Another wrote, “Cardi’s haters want to call her sensitive. Nope y’all are just racist bullies hiding behind avis and bullies don’t like when people stand up for themselves. We know.”

Cardi B refused to let the “white twinks” ruin her mood completely, closing out the brief dragging tweeting, Now let’s be nice shall we ? Let’s experience greatness and gagging sessions in peace.”

Cardi B doesn’t have to say much anyway because her fans stepped in for her. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B Expresses No Chill, Calls Out “White Twinks” Who Continue To Hate on Her & Other Women was originally published on hiphopwired.com