The mystery surrounding the name of Cardi B & Offset’s son is officially over.

Eight months after being brought into the world, we have finally been formally introduced to Wave Set Cephus by the couple. Born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset shared his son’s name in an Instagram post featuring a photo of his seed rocking some serious bling, proudly writing, “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”

His wife quickly followed, sharing a photo of the drippy infant rocking an ice blue puffer jacket, skully, sweats, white on white Air Force 1s, and his bling. In another post, she shared the newest Essence Magazine’s May/June issue cover that features herself, Offset, and their two children, Kulture and Wave, plus Offset’s three other kids from a previous relationship.

Twitter was immediately overwhelmed by Wave Set’s adorableness and how much he looks like his big sister Kulture. When asked by a fan who Wave resembled, Cardi quickly responded by saying her three-year-old daughter.

Of course, there are reactions to the baby’s unique name that Cardi revealed to Ellen Degeneres Offset came up with. Cardi B is a fan of her children’s names and even said that she loved Wave Set so much that she might tattoo it on her face. Twitter reactions have been mixed following the reveal.

“Waveset as a name is crazzzyyyyy!,” one Twitter user tweeted. “I wouldn’t have hated Wave.. it’s the Wave Set I’m not liking,” another mentioned.

Only two people need to like it, and that’s Wave Set’s parents. We just hope Cardi B, who made her return to Twitter and Instagram after deleting her socials in response to fan criticism about her missing The Grammy Awards, pays the hate no mind. The world is better when Cardi B is tweeting and posting on Instagram.

You can peep more reactions to the world being introduced to Wave Set Cephus below.

Photo: MEGA / Getty

Cardi B & Offset Introduce Their Son Wave Set To The World, Twitter Has Thoughts About His Name was originally published on hiphopwired.com