Cardi B’s Hottest Hairstyles Of 2022

Cardi B has had a year full of triumphs. She dropped dynamic visuals, blessed Glorilla’s Tomorrow 2 with the hottest verse of the year, announced a partnership with Playboy, and released a collection with Reebok.

All while gracing the cover of magazines, being the best mother she could be to her two kids Kulture and Wave, and the most supportive wife to her husband Offset who suffered a devastating loss when his bandmate Takeoff was tragically killed by a stray bullet.

Cardi admitted she feels “hopeless” trying to make her husband happy in the wake of Takeoff’s untimely death. Despite it all, she continues to smile and show her fans nothing but love on social media while continuing to serve stylish looks that are a reminder of why she is a fashion icon. The WAP rapper didn’t miss a beat face and served us creative hair moments that prove she is the ultimate hair chameleon. Together with her top-notch hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, Cardi served bars, bangs, bobs, and bundles.

Today, Cardi B’s hair sent her straight to Twitter’s trending section, when she debuted long burgundy bangs.

From rocking her natural hair on the ‘gram to flowing inches, Cardi B’s hair makes just as many headlines as her music and fashion. Keep scrolling to see some of Cardi’s best hair moments of 2022.

