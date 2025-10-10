Listen Live
Cassius Gems: Celebrate Mya’s Birthday With Her Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on October 10, 2025

Mya Performs Acoustic Set In Sydney

birthday celebration is in order for a real one.

Today, R&B songstress Mya celebrates her 46th birthday. The D.C. native first rose to fame back in the early aughts with hits like “Take Me There”, “Case of the Ex” and “Free” which earned her a Grammy Nomination. She even get featured on the cult classic “Best of Me, Part 2” alongside Jay Z.

Other than her soothing voice, Mya has been a mainstay in the culture for always looking good and staying youthful. She credits her features to her all-natural vegan diet after switching from being a longtime vegetarian.

“It’s definitely helping me because I don’t have to work out as hard. I still have to maintain a healthy physique so I still have work to do but it’s just not as difficult and I look better and feel better than I did a couple of years ago when I was not vegan,” Mya told SOHH in 2016.

In honor of Mya’s birthday, we rounded up some of her hottest Instagram pics, which you can check out below.

1. All smiles

2. You love to see it

3. Show time

4. off guard

5. My beach is better

6.

7. Face card

8. While In nature

9. Self care sunday

10.

11.

12.

13. bare face

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

