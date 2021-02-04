Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cam’ron is an iconic figure in Hip Hop, and he is best known for forming The Diplomats in 1997 with his Harlem childhood friend Jim Jones. Cam’ron, often referred to as Killa Cam, has given Hip Hop classics like “Hey Ma” and “Oh Boy.” Aside from being a pivotal player in establishing a new East Coast wave in rap music, Killa Cam is known for his unique fashion sense. Cam’ron has been spotted in oversized garments with vibrant prints and colors over the years. His looks influenced streetwear fashion way before A$AP Rocky began calling himself the fashion killa, which is most likely an ode to the East Harlem OG Cam’ron himself. Fans all-time favorite look from Killa Cam is the legendary pink fur with the pink flip phone to match, which inspired generations of Halloween costume looks.

Today Cam’ron celebrates 45 years of life, and of course we acknowledge all of his contributions to music, but most importantly his legendary outfits. Take a look at some of Killa Cam’s craziest looks over the years.

Happy Birthday, Cam’ron!

Celebrating Cam’ron: 10 Of Killa Cam’s Iconic Looks Over The Years was originally published on globalgrind.com