Celebrating Druski’s 29th Birthday With His Funniest Social Media Moments & Skits

Published on September 12, 2023

Druski Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour - Miami, FL

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty


Social media has seen the elevation of the career of many naturally funny people and Druski is definitely one of the top 10.

As one of the most consistently funny personalities on social media, it’s hard not to smile when scrolling by a clip from one of his Instagram live videos or social media skits.

Today, the social media comedian and Maryland native is turning 29 and we are celebrating with some of his funniest moments online.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite Druski moments!

The post Celebrating Druski's 29th Birthday With His Funniest Social Media Moments & Skits appeared first on 92 Q.

1. “That BROTHER that thinks he’s One of Them”

2. “That Night-Shift Security Lady

3. “Dudes That Don’t Have Anything To Offer”

4. Instagram Live With Birdman & Coulda Been Records

5. 😭

6. “StreetDudes will be on ‘Live’ ALL DAY with NOBODY watching”

7. “Girls be tryna hide their Sugar Daddy”

8. That One Dude Too Invested In Celeb Business!

9. “They Gave YA Life!”

10. “Dudes In Prison On Live All Day!”

11. Girls Night When Liquor Is Involved!

12. Druski’s Live With NBA Youngboy

13. When Your Whole Personality Is Song Lyrics!

14. “Females love Celebrity Couples MORE than they own!”

15. Talent Shows With Coulda Been Records Are A Classic

16. Bubba Jones

17. That One Old Dude Still Trick-Or-Treating

18. “Girls Don’t Take Nothing Serious!”

19. “Those Dads Don’t Play About Their Daughters!”

20. “Girls put Scrubs on and think they just Saving The World”

