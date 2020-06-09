CLOSE
HomeArts & Entertainment

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

Posted June 9, 2020

London Celebrity Sightings - May 21, 2016

Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty


Kanye West is the latest celebrity to take a definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. The known Trump supporter showed up to walk with the people of Chicago a day after donating $2 million to the movement and setting up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter. He also made separate donations to the Arbery and Taylor families, TMZ reports.

And he isn’t the only one. KeKe Palmer, Porsha Williams, Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for demand justice for George Floyd and equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Hollywood Talent Agencies March To Support Black Lives Matter Protests

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Floyd took his last breath under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, who used the illegal restraint while arresting Floyd on suspicion of counterfeiting.

Floyd’s brazen killing led to an uprising around the world. At this point, all 50 states have led protests against the police and outside the White House for President Trump to see.

See which of your favorite celebs are out on the front lines and using their platform for change.

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2. Kanye West

Kanye West made a surprising appearance at Chicago protests for George Floyd where the known supporter of Trump walked with the people. This comes a day after ‘Ye donated $2 million to the cause and set up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter.

3. KeKe Palmer

View this post on Instagram

#kekepalmer speaks up !

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) on

KeKe Palmer has a natural way with words. The Strahan, Sara, and Keke talk show host was captured passionately preaching to members of the National Guard encouraging them to kneel and march beside the people. The now viral clip shows the power of communication, understanding and peaceful protests.

4. John Boyega

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega initially expressed his outrage over the killing of George Floyd on social media then took his voice to the streets where he marched with the people.

5. Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is following in the footsteps of her great grandfather, activist and Rev. Hosea William, and fighting for civil rights. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star was on the front lines of the #GeorgeFloyd protests this weekend and shared footage of her getting tear-gassed despite peacefully protesting in Atlanta.

6. J. Cole

J. Cole took to his childhood neighborhood to protest with the people of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The lauded lyricist is consistent with his support for his fellow Black people.

7. Nick Cannon

View this post on Instagram

#JusticeForFloyd

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on

Activist Nick Cannon is a man of the people, so we’re not surprised to see him marching with the masses. 

8. Tinashe

View this post on Instagram

Show up.

A post shared by Nashe if ur Nasty (@tinashenow) on

Tinashe took to the side of a freeway to proudly protect with a #BlackLivesMatters poster.

9. Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson doesn’t just play bad a** characters on screen, she’s bad a** in real life. She stays on the front lines with protestors and uses her platform to raise awareness around social injustice.

10. Michael B. Jordan

“Just Mercy” actor Michael B. Jordan — who also played Oscar Grant in the 2013 film “Fruitvale Station” about the killing of Oscar Grant at the hands of the police — was spotted among protestors rocking a natural fro and black mask.

11. Jamie Foxx

Actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx attended the protests in San Fransisco where he also performed for the crowd before leaving them with this message,  “All I wanted to do is let you know that we’re not afraid to stand…we’re not afraid of the moment.”

12. Kehlani

This poignant photo was taken on Kehlani at the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

13. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande uses her platform to encourage her audience to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. She joined the LA protests on May 30.

14. Kendrick Sampson

View this post on Instagram

This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me - after I told him to go home ✊🏽) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed - you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies - step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊🏽Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops

A post shared by Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) on

“Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson made CNN after he was pelted with rubber bullets, shoved and manhandled by police while joining the protests in LA.

15. Amber Riley

Singer and actress Amber Riley lent her voice to the cause when she grabbed a blow horn and sang for LA protestors while joining them in the cause. 

Latest
15 items
Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests
 1 day ago
06.09.20
Photos
Close