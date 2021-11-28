Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh’s Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer

The statement read, “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”
The statement continued, “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”
Following the breaking news, many celebrities took to social media to share their own statements, offering their love and condolences to Virgil Abloh’s family. From Pharrell Williams to Loni Love, see each celeb’s heartfelt message.
1. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Pharrell Williams' Twitter
Pharrell Williams took to Twitter to share his thoughts, writing, “My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine.”
2. Loni LoveSource:Loni Love's Instagram
TV personality and comedian Loni Love also took to Instagram to share her thoughts, posting a picture of LVMH’s tweet with the caption, “Wow.. Virgil Abloh was the first African American to ever be an artistic director for Louis Vuitton in the brand’s entire 167 years of existence. He was 41 years old. Condolences to his family.. “
3. June AmbroseSource:June Ambrose's Instagram
June Ambrose took to Instagram to share her thoughts as well, reposting a picture of the legendary designer from Alexandre Arnault, a Tiffany & Co. executive.
4. KehlaniSource:Kehlani's Twitter
Singer Kehlani took to Twitter to share her thoughts and condolences as well.
5. Idris ElbaSource:Idris Elba's Twitter
Idris Elba took to Twitter to express his thoughts.
6. Soulja BoySource:Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy also expressed his thoughts on Virgil’s passing, calling the designer a “legend.”
7. Kelly RowlandSource:Kelly Rowland's Instagram
Kelly Rowland shared a sweet message in honor of the late designer while posting a picture of the two of them.
8. Cynthia ErivoSource:Cynthia Erivo's Instagram
Actress Cynthia Erivo also took to Instagram to share a few photos of the designer and a sweet message of condolences.
9. Taylor RooksSource:Taylor Rooks' Instagram
Taylor Rooks took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Virgil’s passing, calling the designer a “trendsetter.”
10. DrakeSource:Drake's Instagram
Drake took to IG to share a heartfelt collage expressing his condolences and sadness for the passing of his dear friend.