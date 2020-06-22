CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos

Posted June 22, 2020

Zhuri James & Lebron James

Source: (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) / (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)


This past weekend we have all gotten the chance to honor the great fathers in our lives. Blood and non-blood related were trophied during this holiday. Fathers Day has passed and the amount of love the fathers have gotten from around the world was magical!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Many celebrities took to social media to champion the great fathers in their lives.

Rapper Fabolous not only celebrated Fathers Day with his family but also got the news he and his wife Emily B are expecting a new child!

Check out the official Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos below!

 

RELATED: Quarantine Celebrity Easter 2020 Photos

RELATED: Juneteenth: The History, Legacy &amp; How To Celebrate

Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

happy father’s day 💙

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

happy dads day 🤍 love you

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

#drake and his son #adonis

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

⁣ ⁣Dear Will,⁣ ⁣ There are so many things that I haven’t and don’t get right but there is one thing I got really right and that’s choosing you as the Father of my children. I didn’t know much about Fathering when we had children but our parenting journey together has taught me so much about the need and the importance of having a present, courageous and loving Father available. You taught me that a Father’s place is intricate and extremely specific and looks very different from Mothering and that’s the part I had to learn to respect. Thank you for respecting and ALWAYS supporting my Mothering which I have found to be one of your greatest super powers. I’m deeply grateful to you Will. I love you and Happy Father’s Day!⁣ ⁣ I hope you guys will watch the Red Table Talk Father’s Day special as Will and I explore his Fathering journey. And I hope that there are Father’s out there that will feel more understood and appreciated after watching. STREAMING NOW. LINK IN MY BIO❣️

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

More amazing fathers 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

»ÏM Ä ₽RØŪD FÄTHĒR ØF 7« â DÄDD¥ ïšñt dëfïñëd âš thë mâñ whø mâkëš thë čhïłd {ÑØT ïñ âłł ïñštâñčëš}, bût râthër â MÄÑ whø ëxtëñdš hïš hâñdš âñd tïmë tø hëłp wïth thë čhïłd'š râïšïñg âñd hïš hëârt tø ŁØVĒ thë čhïłd thrøûgh âñÿthïñg‼️ błøød døëšñt âłwâÿš mâkë ÿøû DÄDD¥. bëïñg â DÄD čømëš frøm thë hëârt... ÄÑ¥ßØD¥ ČÄÑ MÄKĒ Ä ßÄß¥ ßŪT ÏT TÄKĒŠ Ä RĒÄŁ MÄÑ TØ RÄÏŠĒ Ä ČHÏŁD‼️ kûdøš tø ÄŁŁ THĒ RĒÄŁ MĒÑ wørłdwïdë‼️ HÄ₽₽¥ FÄTHĒRš DÄ¥ TØ ŪŠ‼️ •JÄDĒÑ•ŠHÄKÏRÄ•ČHØŠĒÑ• ŠØVĒRĒÏGÑ-DÏØR•ČÄMÏDÄŠ•ČÄĒŠÄR•ČÄŠHMĒRĒ• #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

18.

19.

20.

Latest
20 items
Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos
 2 days ago
06.23.20
Photos
Close