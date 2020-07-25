ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry

Hollywood has made some strides over the decades to racially diversify its ranks but there is quite a long way to go according to many. Michael B. Jordan is among many powerful Black voices leading a charge alongside many other Black entertainers and figures in the industry with the new #ChangeHollywood initiative.

Via Twitter, the Black Panther star took to Twitter to announce the Change Hollywood initiative, listing out the aims of the burgeoning movement.

“Hollywood has a history of racism … Excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and propping up policing and injustices… Hollywood, break the pattern it’s about that time,” Jordan tweeted this past Thursday (July 23).

He added, “We are all accomplices in this fight to transform Hollywood. Our power is beyond measure. Our stories shift culture. S/O to real ones @ava @kendrick38 @tessathompson_x @WeBldPwr for their calls to action. “The industry won’t change on its own!” – @rashadrobinson #ChangeHollywood.”

Working with Color Of Change, Jordan rolled out the initiative’s action plan and while also opening the platform to new ideas from those who wish to join the effort.

“#ChangeHollywood is an initiative @ColorOfChange. The collab we launched today — creatives on the inside, advocates on the outside — illuminates a roadmap to change. And we’ll build resources to help it happen. Just reach out w/ what you need or want to do #ChangeHollywood.”

Shortly after making the call, several others began using the #ChangeHollywood tag and promised to lend their support to the burgeoning movement while also laying out their plans as well. Not surprisingly, critics of Jordan’s call to action are pushing back because they feel there are bigger fish to fry, not taking into account that Jordan nor his collaborators have said anything to suggest that there aren’t other pertinent issues present.

We’ve got some of the reactions, along with Michael B. Jordan’s tweets, listed out below.

Hollywood has a history of racism … Excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and propping up policing and injustices… Hollywood, break the pattern it’s about that time !! #ChangeHollywood — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) July 23, 2020

We are all accomplices in this fight to transform Hollywood. Our power is beyond measure. Our stories shift culture. S/O to real ones @ava @kendrick38 @tessathompson_x @WeBldPwr for their calls to action. "The industry won’t change on its own!" – @rashadrobinson #ChangeHollywood pic.twitter.com/16XvhREuoK — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) July 23, 2020

Power moves only. Answer the calls with commitments to #ChangeHollywood:

⁰1. Divest from Police⁰2. Invest in Anti-Racist Content ⁰3. Invest in Black Talent & Careers

4. Invest in Black Communities And to US✊🏾: Commitments are coming. Keep the faith. Keep organizing. pic.twitter.com/wU8YxuZgaF — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) July 23, 2020

#ChangeHollywood is an initiative @ColorOfChange. The collab we launched today — creatives on the inside, advocates on the outside — illuminates a roadmap to change. And we'll build resources to help it happen. Just reach out w/ what you need or want to do #ChangeHollywood pic.twitter.com/STndfaRZMJ — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) July 23, 2020

Change is hard, and no one can do it alone. Just know I’m right here with you. Let’s make moves: ☑️ Read: https://t.co/6gom0hZ4az ☑️ Tell us: what resources do you need to #ChangeHollywood? ☑️ Take action: what commitments can you drive to #ChangeHollywood? — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) July 23, 2020

—

Photo: Getty

#ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry was originally published on hiphopwired.com