Listen Live
Sports

Charles Barkley Rips Into “Petty” WNBA Players Talking Down On Caitlin Clark, Social Media Reacts

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty


Caitlin Clark‘s barely been in the WNBA for a month and she’s been non stop dominating the headlines.

She’s been critiqued for only getting some attention because she’s a white woman in a predominantly Black sport, but she’s luckily got some elite basketball players on her side.

The first was LeBron James, who appeared on his Mind the Game podcast with cohost J.J. Reddick, citing how much she’s going to move the game forward, which ultimately benefits her fellow players.

“The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport: more people want to watch. More people want to tune in. I saw, for the first time, they had a chartered plane. For the first time in their league history, they flew private. That should be celebrated in its own right,” he said of the hate she’s been getting. “That should be celebrated, and it’s because of Caitlin Clark. Don’t get it twisted. Don’t get it f-cked up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA.”

Then, on Wednesday evening during the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves broadcast, Charles Barkley echoed James’ sentiments, telling fellow WNBA players to lay off her a bit because she’s the reason the W is getting more much-deserved eyes.

“You women out there: Y’all petty, man. LeBron, man, you’re 100% right on all these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. Y’all petty, girls. I expect men to be petty because we’re the most insecure group in the world,” he admits. “Y’all should be thanking that girl for getting y’all ass private charters and all the money and visibility she bringing to the WNBA. Don’t be petty like dudes. Listen, what she’s accomplished, give her her flowers. Stop being petty, all you women out there.”

He adds that one of the benefits the league’s already seen in charter planes, saying, “She’s bringing all this money to the table, but you all being petty like dudes. LeBron, you 100% right. Yo, girls, stop being petty. Caitlin Clark, thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA.”

See how social media is reacting to Clark’s meteoric rise below.

Charles Barkley Rips Into “Petty” WNBA Players Talking Down On Caitlin Clark, Social Media Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Trending
News

Kehinde Wiley Accused of Sexual Abuse By Ghanaian Artist

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Law enforcement tape cordons off the crime scene where a...
News

Columbus Police Seek Anonymous Tips Through Online Portal

10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

NY Cosmos v Atlanta Silverbacks 61 items
Celebrity News

Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022

Entertainment

50 Cent’s “Diddy Do It?” Documentary Sold To Netflix

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close