Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History

The MTV Video Music Awards has always been a show stopper. This is the one show where pushing boundaries is encouraged and expected. Over the years we’ve seen some questionable looks. Some have been so over the top, we continue to talk about them to this day. I mean, who can forget Lil Kim’s purple mermaid outfit? It has copied by so many people during the Halloween seasons. What about Nicki Minaj’s 2011 Harajuku-inspired get up? That left a lot of people scratching their heads.
This year, the VMA’s will have a completely different feel to it. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MTV is going the virtual route. They’ve announced Keke Palmer as the 2020 host. This sounds like an exciting way to revamp the show and make it different. Now don’t get me wrong, we’ve experienced the virtual awards show a few times already, but I’m interested to see how MTV will continue to push boundaries in such a controlled environment.
We’ll have to adjust to a new way of experiencing red carpet fashion. Will the virtual red carpet include the same jaw-dropping looks? In honor of the 2020 Video Music Awards airing this Sunday, we’re counting down 15 of the most talked about outfits in VMA history.
1. TLC AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 1999Source:Getty
T-Boz, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Chilli of TLC wore cohesive black outfits at The 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
2. LIL KIM AT THE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 1999Source:Getty
Lil’ Kim wore her infamous mermaid-inspired ensemble created by Misa Hylton at the MTV Video Music Awards.
3. AALIYAH AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Aaliyah looked radiant in a black and yellow animal print dress.
4. MACY GRAY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001Source:Getty
Macy Gray did some self promotion at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards clad in a dress that advertised her album.
5. DESTINY’S CHILD AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001Source:Getty
Destiny’s Child arrived to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in western-inspired coral and teal outfits designed by Tina Knowles Lawson.
6. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj arrived to the MTV Video Music Awards in a strange, avant garde costume.
7. BEYONCE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Beyonce Knowles showed off her beautiful baby bump at the MTV Video Music Awards.
8. AMBER ROSE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Amber Rose wore a barely-there ensemble at the MTV Video Music Awards.
9. BLAC CHYNA AND AMBER ROSE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty
Blac Chyna and Amber Rose made a bold statement at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in matching ensembles made by local Philadelphia designers.
10. BEYONCE AND BLUE IVY AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter made quite an entrance at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
11. CARDI B AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Cardi B gave angelic vibes at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a white jumpsuit.
12. NICKI MINAJ AT THE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj showed some skin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a sheer Off-White ensemble.
13. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards giving the ultimate body goals.
14. LIZZO AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Lizzo attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a festive red Moschino gown.
15. H.E.R. AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
H.E.R. attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a chic Valentino set accessorized with a huge, very alive snake.