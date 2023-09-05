Chrisean Rock Delivers Baby Boy, Shared Birth On Instagram Live

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock is now the proud mother of a bouncing baby boy and she shared the special moment with her legion of fans via social media. As news of the childbirth spread wide, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, are chiming in with congratulations along with other comments.

Chrisean Rock and her former boyfriend Blueface made headlines as one of the most controversial celebrity couples and their relationship showed the great swings the pair went through, often to the point of violence.

Along the way, Rock shared with her fans the journey of her pregnancy along with eventually slamming her child’s father in grand detail. Using that same openness, Rock showcased the entire birth on her Instagram Live feed.

While Blueface was nowhere to be found as his son came into the world, Rock was surrounded and covered in love and encouragement. As expected of someone with such a strong personality, Rock is seen on the video at one point screaming “Get this n*gga out” in a moment that captured the pain and seriousness of childbirth. As someone said on X, over 300,000 people viewed the moment.

In a particularly touching video, Rock shared a video with fans after the birth with her family sweetly singing spiritual songs and comforting her as she embarks on the road to motherhood. Even the most hardened hearts should be moved to see Rock getting the love and support from her family that she and her son will surely need.

Congratulations to Chrisean Rock. Check out the reactions from X below.

