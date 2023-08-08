Made For Mommyhood: Ciara And Her Cute Kids

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is having a baby!

The 37-year-old R&B singer recently took to Instagram to confirm her fourth pregnancy, third with current husband Russell Wilson. Wow, congratulations!





We are very happy for Ciara and Russell. It was a very nice revelation as well. See it below:





Here’s what an insider told PEOPLE below:

“‘Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,’ a source tells PEOPLE, noting she shot a music video at 9 months during her last pregnancy with son Win, 3.

They added, ‘It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.’

‘She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch,’ the insider continues.

‘She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.’”

The clever IG reveal (seen above) reminded us of just how good Ciara looks with her kids. So, we decided to put together a handful of very nice pictures that show just how much of a supermom the singer, famous for the 2004 song “Goodies,” has already been over the past few years to 9-year-old Future Zahir, 6-year-old Sienna Princess and 3-year-old Win Harrison. Ciara was made to be a mom, and it shows!

See below to see Ciara with her current three kids, and we congratulate her once again on the fourth that’s on the way:

