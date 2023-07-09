Cleveland Mayor Bibb Addresses Downtown Shooting: “Massive Gun Problem”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond addressed reporters this afternoon about the mass shooting in Downtown Cleveland’s Warehouse District early Sunday morning.

At about 2:45 a.m., an individual shot into a crowd at West 6th and Johnson Court. Nine victims were shot, with one victim currently in critical condition.

From FOX 8:

Mayor Justin Bibb said, in part, in a statement:

“This is yet another tragic incident of senseless gun violence in our city… My administration has been doing everything we possibly can to address crime in the city through a holistic all-of-government approach that includes investing in technology, our police officers, and through numerous violence prevention and intervention efforts to address the root causes of crime.”

