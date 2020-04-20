Cloudy Conditions: Twitter Celebrates 4/20 Day With Stoner-Approved Memes

April 20 is a day for marijuana enthusiasts to celebrate their love of the sticky green leaf, typically done outdoors in large gatherings or home-hosted parties. With the COVID-19 situation ravaging many parts of the nation, smokers are taking to Twitter and sharing stoner-approved memes and jokes to commemorate the occasion.

Along with the musical releases and Instagram Live sessions to take place today by a bevy of pot-friendly artists, this year’s celebration of the annual haze-filled event has taken a new term under our new global reality due to the coronavirus pandemic. With technology and invention in tow, many Twitter users are sharing memes and jokes in the name of marijuana fellowship.

A favored origin of 4/20 Day dates back to 1971 when five high school students in San Rafael, Calif. known as “The Waldos,” who would hang out after to school at 4:20PM where they hatched a plan to find some mythical cannabis crop that was abandoned according to some versions of their tale. The numbers 420 since then evolved into a universal term in cannabis-using circles. There have been rumors that 420 was code for marijuana in police radio signals although that has long been debunked.

In other related news, Dr. Dre’s classic debut album The Chronic is now available on all streaming platforms and stands as one of the greatest odes to weed in Hip-Hop history. For now, take in some of our favorite 4/20 reactions from Twitter and if you’re out there lighting up, do so responsibly and keep indoors as much as possible.

—

