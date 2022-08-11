Columbus schools to go remote in case of strike

According to NBC4i, The Columbus teachers’ union has inched one step closer to going on strike.
The Columbus Education Association, which represents 4,500 educators in Columbus City Schools, filed a notice of its intent to strike and picket with the State Employment Relations Board on Thursday as a result of its ongoing labor dispute with the district’s Board of Education, according to a news release from CEA.
The filing opens the door for the union to strike on Monday, Aug. 22 — two days before the first day of school — if a contract agreement with the district is not reached.
“CEA has consistently maintained that we are fighting not just for CEA members, but for our students and community,” CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes said in a statement.
