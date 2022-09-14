Cozy Up & Check Out Our Fall ‘What To Watch’ TV Show List

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially cozy season. If you are looking for new shows to watch this Fall, we have the perfect list for you. Check out our round up of television shows to watch this Fall inside.

The Fall season brings back some of our favorite TV shows like FX’s Atlanta for its series finale or ABC’s beloved Abbott Elementary. There are a ton of shows returning and even brand new series to get into. From comedy, drama and thriller TV series, our Fall What to Watch list has something for everyone.

Networks are pushing their Fall content early with most series debuting at the end of the month or next month even. We are excited to continue watching fantasy shows like HBO’s House of the Dragon and newly added comedy series like Netflix’s Mo. They both offer refreshing elements to television that we have never seen before. Many of the series we listed in our What to Watch list will provide a unique perspective that keeps fans engaged throughout the season and online, sharing with their peers.

Many networks like Hulu and Onyx Collective are pushing the envelope when it comes to celebrating underrepresented voices. Hulu’s newly added comedy This Fool is listed on our Fall What to Watch list for that reason. It’s brilliantly written about a community that so often falls under the radar.

Don’t miss out on these hit shows this Fall.

Check out our Fall What to Watch list below:

