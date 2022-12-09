Creep Crooner R. Kelly Releases New ‘I Admit It’ LP, Twitter Tosses It Out With The Trash

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly, the convicted sex offender, and former R&B darling, seemingly leans into the jokes and rumors that surround him to often sickening effect. Once more, the creep crooner goest to that tired bag of tricks and dropped a surprise album titled I Admit It and Twitter is already tossing it in the trash.

R. Kelly, 55, is comfortably behind bars after being sentenced to 30 years in prison over the summer and also getting slapped with three counts of child pornography charges. That hasn’t stopped the Chicago native from trying to cling to the swiftly evaporating morsels of fame and notoriety that Kelly has left. Kelly’s last full-length release was back in 2016.

Because we refuse to give a single stream to R. Kelly and would rather shovel snow in a short set, we don’t know the subject matter across the 13-track release and never will. However, brave souls on Twitter are apparently taking the plunge and we’ve got a handful of those reactions below.

R. Kelly should be ashamed of himself for this brazen stunt and final grasp at relevancy. But, he is who he is so what else did we expect?

Keep scrolling to see the reactions from Twitter.

