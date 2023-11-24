Cyber Monday: 12 Beauty And Lifestyle Deals You Need To Shop ASAP

After getting your fix on Thanksgiving, online retailers are coming in major clutch to help us spend our coins — sans the damage to our wallets. While Cyber Monday is home to breakout deals in the appliance and electronics departments, the shopping fest is also home to a myriad of beauty and lifestyle deals. Not to mention, some brands are starting the party early with deals running through Black Friday to mid-December. In other words, more savings are on the horizon.
That said, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to start shopping for holiday gifts. If you’re on the hunt for luxury aromatherapy finds to jazz up your space, we have a Black-owned brand that’ll suit your needs. For folks looking to bless friends and family with new makeup offerings, there are countless brands to choose from. If haircare is a top priority, prepare to get your mane in order.
If you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you already know the drill. It’s time to secure a Wi-Fi connection, stretch your fingers, grab your trusty plastic, and prepare to immerse yourself in the wonders of our 12 favorite Cyber Monday deals.
Happy Shopping and, of course, Happy Holidays!
1. Lip Lab The Holidays — Lip Gloss Inspired By YouSource:Courtesy of Lip Lab
The Lip Lab has a plethora of goodies up for grabs — pre-made and customizable options — to elevate your lip makeup game. Customers can enjoy 15% off on gift cards from Nov. 27 to Dec. 25.
2. Dosso Beauty’s Whipped Shea ButterSource:Courtesy of Dosso Beauty
You can never go wrong with stocking up on goodies from Dosso Beauty. The brand offers an array of haircare, skincare, grooming, and styling tools needed to get your beauty game right from head to toe. Some standout products from the brand include the Whipped Shea Butter, Rice Water Braid Spray, and the beloved Pre-Stretched Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair. Customers will enjoy 40% off sitewide on Nov.27.
3. SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating CleanserSource:Courtesy of SkinMedica
SkinMedica is known for its pricey yet effective skincare products. Thankfully, Cyber Monday is coming in handy for folks looking to score their favorites with a 20% off sitewide discount from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4. Secure your glow!
4. MY-SECRET SCENT Luxury Reed DiffuserSource:Courtesy of MY-SECRET SCENT
Elegance meets luxury courtesy of the aromatherapy brand My-Secret Scent. The lifestyle brand offers an array of body oils, candles, diffusers, fragrances, and more, all formulated to add some TLC to your everyday routine. Enjoy 30% off sitewide with code:c FRIDAY from Nov. 24 through December 2023.
5. Conair InfinitiPro Digital Curling IronSource:Courtesy of Target
Step up your heat-styling game with the help of Conair. From Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, the brand is offering 30% off on select products at Target, including InfinitiPRO by Conair Curl Secret, InfinitiPRO by Conair DigitalAIRE Hair Dryer, InfinitiPRO by Conair Digital Curling Iron, InfinitiPRO by Conair QuadAir Flat Iron Conair Curl Collective Coily Scalp Care Hair Brush.
6. Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix MetalsSource:Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty
Danessa Myricks Beauty is a must-have for every makeup collection. The self-taught makeup artist turned beauty guru is the brains behind some cult-favorite beauty products ranging from the Colorfix Metals to the Blurring Balm Powder. Now, fans can enjoy 30% off from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28. Plus, shoppers who spend $200 will unlock 40% off.
7. Mario Badescu FACIAL SPRAY WITH ALOE, HERBS AND ROSEWATERSource:Courtesy of Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu is a heavy hitter in the skincare space. The brand offers a plethora of beauty essentials that have become staples in the collections of celebrities and everyday people. From Nov. 22 to 28, the brand offers 30% off sitewide.
8. Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body ButterSource:Courtesy of Naturium
9. KVD Beauty Shade + Light Refillable Face Contour PaletteSource:Courtesy of KVD Beauty
Calling all makeup lovers! From Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, KVD Beauty is offering beauty lovers 30% off sitewide (excludes markdowns and bundles) and 50% off the Full Sleeve Mascara, GBGH Mascara, GA Liq Foundation, EHLL, Lip Liners + 6 GWPs on $75+ (Mini TPL, Mini EHLL, Mini Tattoo, toiletry bag, mirror, and scarf). As for Cyber Monday, shoppers will enjoy 30% off sitewide (excludes markdowns and bundles) + 50% off GA Balm, GA Liq Foundation, EHLL, Lip Liners + 6 GWPs on $75+ (Mini TPL, Mini EHLL, Mini Tattoo, toiletry bag, mirror, and scarf).
10. Ghost Pharmacy Cocoon Replenishing Ceramide Rich CreamSource:Courtesy of Ghost Pharmacy
Interested in the clean beauty wave? Ghost Pharmacy is the perfect place to start; The brand is giving shoppers 25% off with code BF25 now through Nov. 27.
11. THAYERS Milky Hydrating Face CleanserSource:Amazon
Cruelty-free and sustainable skincare brand Thayers is also participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza via Amazon, with a cool 25% off of various essentials, including Blemish Clearing Facial Toner, Hydrating Milky Toner, Lavender Facial Toner, Coconut Water Facial Toner, Cucumber Facial Toner, Unscented Facial Toner, and the Original Facial Toner.
12. Rucker RootsSource:Rucker Roots
Folks who are always on the hunt for more black-owned brands will be pleased with Rucker Roots. The brand’s roster includes a mix of haircare, grooming, and styling essentials for men and women. On Cyber Monday, folks can enjoy an additional 10% off with code: CYBER10.