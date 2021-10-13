Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black women are the muse (as they should be) of David Sebastian’s female empowering bop Bad B*tch Holiday off his forthcoming Sistas EP (October 22). The eccentric artist is surrounded by various shades of delectable melanin in the visuals that open with a narraration by Saweetie. With a Black woman director, Sara Haile, at the helms, it’s a visual celebration of Black womanhood.

“I wanted to pay homage to all women who need a day off,” said David Sebastian about the female friendly video. “Doesn’t matter where they’re from, what they look like, what their creed, religion, or social status. None of that matters. It’s a Bad B*tch Holiday.”

Bad B*tch Holiday features Black women business owners, creators and artists in their glory while powerful messages and affirmations are displayed on screen.

“Bad B*tch Holiday is a tribute to all the beautiful women out there, from all walks of life, who consistently hold it down and never give up on themselves,” said Haile. “We celebrate them each and every single day because we know so many women deserve their Bad B*tch Holiday today.”

See what the beauties, in the video, had to say about the positive visuals.

David Sabastian Celebrates Black Women In The Melanated Visuals For ‘Bad B*tch Holiday’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com