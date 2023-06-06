DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jacky Oh was an influencer, Youtuber, mother of three and longtime partner of fellow Wild N' Out star DC Young Fly.

Jacky Oh died on May 31, after she was found unresponsive in her hotel room while recovering from undergoing a “mommy makeover” surgery at PH-1. In an exclusive statement to People, DC Young Fly broke his silence on Jacky Oh’s heartbreaking passing asking for privacy. “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” People reports.

The Prayers Come In

At only 32-years-old, Jacky Oh is remembered by those who loved her as a light.

B. Simone and Jacky Oh have a long friendship that grew on the set of Wild N’ out where Jacky also grew close to the entire fame. From Pretty Vee to

“I feel guilty going on with life. I’ve never lost anyone close to me and I can’t believe you are gone. I love you so much. One of the main things giving me peace right now is the fact that you were intentionally growing your relationship with God,” B. Simone wrote in a lengthy social media post.

Pretty Vee offered prayer in an inspirational post that remembered Jackie as a “beautiful soul.” “What You’ve Done Here On Earth Will Forever Live On!. You Were A Beautiful Soul! We All Are Thankful For The Time We Spent With You! Sweet Sleep Jacky!” she wrote.

DC’s close friend and comedy partner Karlous Miller penned a heartfelt message to his friend. “The definition of a praying man, anybody that knows you knows that. I’ve seen you stand tall through it all. Blood couldn’t make us any closer. You’re an extraordinary entertainer, and an even better person. I’ve got nothing but Love and Respect for you brother. And there is no doubt in my mind that you’re going to move with grace and never lose your faith. What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained. FAMILY.”

