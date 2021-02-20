De La Soul Battle For Their Music In ‘Teen Titans Go!’ Episode, Twitter Reacts

With over three decades in Hip-Hop, De La Soul is still just as beloved today as they were during the late 1980s. The legendary trio has been teasing an upcoming appearance on Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! series, and the episode aired Saturday morning (Feb. 20) with much fanfare.
We haven’t seen the episode in question, but the episode titled “Don’t Press Play” features the Long Island artists battling with an alien figure who is withholding the rights to their extensive and influential catalog.
As we’ve highlighted here on Hip-Hop Wired, De La Soul has been embroiled in a battle with their former label Tommy Boy Records over the rights to their music. In times past, the band has urged their fans not to stream the music on DSPs as the trio isn’t seen any royalties from their play.
Teen Titans Go! is a hilarious and campy sendup of the serious Teen Titans collective from the DC Comics universe, and is an offshoot of the established and older Justice League, who also have appeared on the popular program across its six seasons. With a ton of visual hijinks and slapstick comedy, Teen Titans Go! is geared for younger audiences but adults will catch a ton of references that might go over the heads of the youth.
The over the top graphic style present in the show gets lent to the image of De La Soul, as the cartoon versions of Dave, Pos, and Mase are spitting images of their real counterparts.
Check out the video and reactions from Twitter below.
1.
De La Soul talnbout the Justice League in front of the Teen Titans— Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) February 20, 2021
2.
And after 33 years, @WeAreDeLaSoul is finally appearing on a cartoon show, thanks to @TeenTitansMovie! 📺🦸🏾♂️🦹🏾♂️🦸🏿♂️ https://t.co/06SCgRcpRK— Matt Horowitz (@SharpCheddar856) February 20, 2021
3.
the fact de la soul is taking all the shots at tommy boy via teen titans go..— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) February 20, 2021
🗣 GIVE DE LA BACK THEIR MUSIC.
4.
Reminder: De La Soul appearing on the next episode of Teen Titans Go! pic.twitter.com/ADIu1ARzhn— Wavy Bagels (@wavy_bagels) February 18, 2021
5.
If anybody else watched the Teen Titans GO episode with De La Soul. Please tell me that was a J Dilla cameo at the beginning of the episode.— Peep Game. (@Deshair) February 20, 2021
6.
Wow the De La Soul episode of Teen Titans Go is probably the greatest thing I’ve ever seen lol 🥲— Isaac Castor (@IsaacCastor) February 20, 2021
7.
Teen Titans Go having a De La Soul episode was not an expected way for two of my interests to combine, I'll say that https://t.co/lIMSu71C9z— Mrs. Russ Crane (@Dekkoparsnip2) February 20, 2021
8.
Caught wind that Teen Titans Go is doing an episode about De La Soul fighting a monster to win back their masters. This might be the greatest show on television.— DOOMrificTariq ✍🏾 (@ToonrificTariq) February 18, 2021
9.
I love this Teen Titans episode with De La Soul.— Tara Turk-Haynes (@ttarahaynes) February 20, 2021
10.
De La Soul as special guests on Teen Titans Go! I'm here for it. #TeenTitansGo— Kylo SJ-en *OliviaLux*Rosé*TinaBurner*Gottmik* (@twistedperceptn) February 20, 2021
11.
De La Soul on Teen Titans Go— Baby Aztro (@BABYAZTRO) February 20, 2021
Saturday starting out RIGHT! pic.twitter.com/YOjsnxOkX2
12.
This will be the first time I sit through a whole episode of Teen Titans GO! And from this point on, my son will hear the De La Soul catalog whenever he's in the car. https://t.co/i500v0Fija— LikeAFire (@DabneyLife) February 18, 2021
13.
De La Soul on Teen Titans Go! is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/eLSlPMJx06— Nina Supreme (@Nina_Supreme_) February 20, 2021
14.
Watching De La Soul on Teen Titans Go , with Kymiah— Believe in Frost ⛷ (@FROSTBREEZY) February 20, 2021
this is a dope episode for a lot of reasons
15.
De La Soul episode of Teen Titans Go was fire— Ivy League Shooter 📸 (@FearOfPieces) February 20, 2021